Volvo Cars sees its China car sales above 50,000 this year
September 4, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

Volvo Cars sees its China car sales above 50,000 this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Cars expects to sell more than 50,000 cars in China this year, Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said on Wednesday.

Volvo, wholly owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., in 2012 sold nearly 42,000 cars in China, and 37,700 in the January through August period this year.

“I think we will land above 50,000 this year, I can promise that much without worrying too much. So of course it will be clearly better, we will continue to see the trend we are seeing currently,” Samuelsson told a news conference.

The Sweden-based company, bought from Ford Motor Co. amid a crisis for the auto industry in 2010, reported on Wednesday an operating loss of 577 million Swedish crowns ($87.20 million) for the first half of the year.

$1 = 6.6171 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
