FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Cars aims to break even on EBIT level in 2012
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

Volvo Cars aims to break even on EBIT level in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Geely-owned Volvo Cars is targeting a profit after interest and tax this year even as vehicle sales are likely to edge lower, its finance chief said on Thursday.

“Our target is to break even on an EBIT level for the whole of this year,” CFO Jan Gurander said at the Paris auto show.

Volvo Cars posted 239 million Swedish crowns ($36.09 million) in earnings before interest and tax in the first half.

“We sold close to 450,000 cars last year and will sell a bit fewer in 2012,” Gurander added.

He also said Volvo Cars would increase vehicle sales in China again in 2013.

“We consciously took the foot off the gas this year,” the CFO said, adding this was the result of Volvo’s Chinese organisation making some organisational changes. ($1 = 6.6220 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; writing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.