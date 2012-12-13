FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Volvo Cars signs loan deal with China Development Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned car maker Volvo said on Thursday it had signed a loan agreement with China Development Bank.

Volvo Car group said in a statement the parties had, as a first step under the deal, signed a 922 million euro ($1.2 billion) loan with a maturity in 2020 that Volvo would use to refinance current loans.

The new loan would improve Volvo Cars’ loan maturity structure with around 600 million euro in the coming years, it said.

Sweden’s debt office said separately that Volvo Cars had paid back a loan from the European Investment Bank ahead of time following the agreement with China Development Bank. ($1 = 0.7669 euros)

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

