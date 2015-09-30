FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Volvo Cars appoints new head of marketing and sales
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 30, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Volvo Cars appoints new head of marketing and sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group has appointed Bjorn Annwall as its new head of marketing, sales and service, replacing Alain Visser who is taking up a similar position at its sister company, China’s Geely Auto.

The changes will take effect on Oct. 15, Volvo said in a statement on Wednesday. Both Volvo Cars and Geely Auto are owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

Annwall was previously a partner at management consultancy McKinsey & Co, where he has worked closely with Volvo for the last five years implementing a global transformation programme.

“To take on the challenge of building a global Chinese car brand represents the pinnacle of my career. It also feels special to stay within the Geely family after three years at Volvo,” Alain Visser said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

