FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Volvo Cars sales hit record in 2016 despite December dip
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 5, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 8 months ago

Volvo Cars sales hit record in 2016 despite December dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Geely's Volvo Car Group:

* Volvo Cars says 2016 sales hit record, increasing 6.2 percent year-on year to 534,332 cars

* Says sales in Dec fell 2.1 percent year-on-year, hit by declines in Sweden and Western Europe

* Says record 2016 was driven by solid growth in all major sales regions, including double-digit increases in its two largest markets China and the United States

* Says looking ahead, Volvo is confident that 2017 will be another record year in terms of sales

Source text: here

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.