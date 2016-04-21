FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Cars aims to sell 1 million electrified cars by 2025
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 21, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Volvo Cars aims to sell 1 million electrified cars by 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned car maker Volvo Car Group has set a target to sell a total of one million electrified cars by the year 2025, it said on Thursday.

The Gothenburg-based company said it would reach the goal by making at least two hybrid versions of each model, while releasing its first all-electric car in 2019.

“It is a deliberately ambitious target,” Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

China, which became Volvo’s biggest market last year, expects electric cars sales to more than double this year, the country’s industry minister said last month.

China’s Geely bought Volvo Cars from Ford Motor Co. in 2010.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm editing by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.