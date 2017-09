Dec 1 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG

* Has decided to sell its transformer business unit to Swiss-based company International Transformer AG

* Says transaction will have a final non-recurring negative impact of about 33 million Swiss francs in Von Roll Group’s current financial year

* Says sale of transformer business will bring in liquidity worth approximately 40 million Swiss francs