FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Vonovia CEO Buch gets five-year contract extension
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 5 months ago

Vonovia CEO Buch gets five-year contract extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany's biggest listed real-estate group Vonovia has extended the contract of Chief Executive Rolf Buch by five years to February 2023, it said on Monday.

Buch, 51, joined Vonovia from German media group Bertelsmann in 2013 and led the company through its initial public offering and into the DAX as the first real-estate company to join Germany's blue-chip index in 2015.

"In his role as CEO, he has laid the right foundation for further dynamic growth and a successful future. We want to continue on this path with him," Chairman Wulf Bernotat said in a statement.

Vonovia is due to report 2016 results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.