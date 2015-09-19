Vonovia doubtful of benefits of Deutsche Wohnen merger-CFO in paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia is not convinced that a tie-up with smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen would be in the best interest of its shareholders, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

“We will pursue anything that benefits our stakeholders, our customers and investors. I doubt whether that has to be another listed company,” Stefan Kirsten told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday, when asked whether he thought a purchase of Deutsche Wohnen would make sense.

Vonovia, Germany’s largest listed real estate company, will join the DAX index of leading German shares on Monday, after a raft of acquisitions helped it to expand rapidly following its flotation in 2013.

The company, which has just changed its name from Deutsche Annington, is currently integrating takeovers of competitors Gagfah and Suedewo but will still look at any property portfolios of more than 1,000 units, Chief Executive Rolf Buch had said last month.

The company raised 2.25 billion euros ($2.54 billion) in capital to finance the Suedewo deal and CFO Kirsten said that shareholders would be expected to give their approval for future capital increases at next year’s annual general meeting.

“Yes, absolutely. That’s standard for DAX companies,” he was quoted as saying in the interview. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)