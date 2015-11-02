FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LEG Immobilien to pay 600 mln euros for Vonovia properties
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

LEG Immobilien to pay 600 mln euros for Vonovia properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German property company LEG Immobilien has agreed to buy 13,800 residential properties from Vonovia for about 600 million euros ($661 million), LEG said on Monday.

The acquisition is expected to generate current annualised cashflow, known as funds from operations, of 28.0 million euros and will strengthen LEG’s position in its main markets in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, LEG said in a statement.

A wave of deal-making in the German property market has put the spotlight on the scarcity of housing in the country which is facing an influx of up to one million refugees.

Vonovia has made a bid to buy rival Deutsche Wohnen , which last month abandoned its own planned takeover of LEG.

LEG’s acquisition of the Vonovia portfolio needs approval from German antitrust authorities and is expected to close in the spring of 2016.

$1 = 0.9074 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
