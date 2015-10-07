FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Vonovia deputy head leaves for metering group ista - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vonovia’s Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Thomas Zinnoecker, is leaving Germany’s largest property group to join metering firm ista, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The manager headed property group Gagfah until its merger with Deutsche Annington, which has now been renamed to Vonovia. He will likely leave Vonovia in spring 2016, roughly a year before his mandate ends, they added.

Zinnoecker and ista’s private equity owner CVC declined to comment, while Vonovia said Zinnoecker’s mandate runs until March 2017. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

