FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vonovia deputy-CEO Zinnoecker leaves group
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Vonovia deputy-CEO Zinnoecker leaves group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thomas Zinnoecker, the deputy-CEO of Germany’s biggest real estate group Vonovia has left the company, the company said on Monday.

Reuters had reported last year that Zinnoecker -- who headed property group Gagfah until its merger with Deutsche Annington, which was later renamed to Vonovia -- was leaving for CVC-owned metering firm ista.

Vonovia last week failed to win the necessary support for a 9.9 billion euro hostile offer for Deutsche Wohnen, which would have been Germany’s largest property deal ever. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.