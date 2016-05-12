FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vonovia sees further consolidation of German property market
May 12, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Vonovia sees further consolidation of German property market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest residential property group Vonovia expects further consolidation of the country’s real estate market, its chief executive said on Thursday, adding the company was examining potential acquisition targets carefully.

Vonovia, which this year failed to take over its biggest rival Deutsche Wohnen, will not pursue other listed companies in the near future, CEO Rolf Buch told shareholders at Vonovia’s annual general meeting.

Tempering hopes for acquisitions soon, he said Vonovia would focus on organic growth for now by further optimising its finance costs and by using it’s economies of scale. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

