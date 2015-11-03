FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vonovia raises 2015 forecast as takeovers boost earnings
November 3, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vonovia raises 2015 forecast as takeovers boost earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Property group Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for the year after its key operating profit more than doubled to 432 million euros ($476 million) in the first nine months, helped by the quick integration of a clutch of acquisitions.

Vonovia said it expected funds from operations (FFO I) of 590 to 600 million euros to 600 million euros this year, compared with a forecast of 560-580 million euros given in August. ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

