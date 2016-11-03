FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vonovia expects 2017 profit hike, higher 2016 dividend
November 3, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Vonovia expects 2017 profit hike, higher 2016 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia on Thursday said it expected a significant increase in next year's core profit on the back of rising third-quarter earnings that benefited from Germany's booming property market.

For 2017, the group expects core profit to rise to between 830 and 850 million euros ($923-$945 million), not factoring in earnings from Austrian property group Conwert, which it agreed to acquire in September.

Vonovia, which owns around 330,000 apartments, said funds from operations (FFO I), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose by 29.8 percent to 571.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2016.

Shareholders can now expect a higher dividend of 1.12 euros, Vonovia said, up 19 percent on last year.

The company adding it expected FFO to come in at the upper range of its previous forecast range of 740 to 760 million euros. ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
