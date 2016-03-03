Vonovia 2015 profit from operations more than doubles

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest residential property company Vonovia on Thursday posted a stronger than expected rise in profit from operations last year and proposed a 27 percent increase in its dividend, in line with expectations.

Funds from operations, a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to 608 million euros in 2015 from 287 million a year earlier, outpacing the highest forecast of 597 million in a Reuters poll and the company’s own guidance for up to 600 million. The poll average was 568 million.

Vonovia proposed a dividend of 0.94 euros per share, compared with consensus for 0.95 euros. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)