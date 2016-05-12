FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German property group Vonovia hikes 2016 guidance on strong Q1
May 12, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

German property group Vonovia hikes 2016 guidance on strong Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest residential property company Vonovia on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after its first-quarter core profit jumped 58 percent, beating analysts’ expectations for a 54 percent increase.

Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to 186.3 million euros ($212.79 million) in the three months through the end of March, up from 118.0 million a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecasted an FFO I of 179 million euros.

$1 = 0.8755 euros Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

