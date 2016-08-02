FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property group Vonovia hikes 2016 guidance on strong H1
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Property group Vonovia hikes 2016 guidance on strong H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany's largest residential property group Vonovia on Tuesday raised its 2016 guidance for the second time this year on the back of a 44-percent jump in first-half core profit that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Vonovia, the first property group listed in Germany's blue-chip index DAX, lifted its guidance for 2016 core profit, or funds from operations, to 740 million to 760 million euros ($827-849 million), having already raised the outlook once in May..

Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to 387.8 million euros in the six months through the end of June, up from 264.3 million a year earlier when the group was still operating under the name Deutsche Annington.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecasted core profit of 365.3 million euros for the first half this year.

$1 = 0.8948 euros Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

