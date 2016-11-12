Germany's Vonovia faces strikes in coming weeks, union says

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Staff in the property management division of Germany's Vonovia are prepared to strike in the coming weeks to protest over wage contract talks and worsening conditions at the real estate group, the Ver.di trade union said on Saturday.

A substantial number of Vonovia Property Management's 600 employees are ready for industrial action, Ver.di director Andrea Becker told Reuters by email.

Ver.di, one of Germany's largest unions, said the Vonovia division is refusing to enter wage contract negotiations with the union and denounced deteriorating conditions at the company.

"There is massive pressure from the employers at present to stop workers from going on strike," Becker added. She said the strike would take place before the end of the year, but declined to give an exact date.

No one was immediately available to comment at Vonovia, Germany's biggest property group with around 340,000 apartments and listed on the blue-chip DAX index.

German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on the strike threat by Ver.di earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Popper)