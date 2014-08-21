BRIEF-Von Roll Holding H1 sales increased by 0.1 % to CHF 246.1 million

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG : * Says H1 sales increased slightly by 0.1 % to CHF 246.1 million * Says H1 order intake increased by 6.4 % to CHF 243.3 million and order bank

rose by 8.4 % to CHF 129.8 million compared to year ago * Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 1.9 million as against CHF 2.1 million in the

first half of 2013 * Says H1 net income stood at CHF -3.6 million compared with CHF -3.9 million

in the first half of 2013 * Says H1 EBITDA grew by 11.5 % to CHF 10.2 million