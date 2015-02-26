FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Vontobel Asset Management names Bobby Bostic relationship manager
February 26, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Vontobel Asset Management names Bobby Bostic relationship manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vontobel Asset Management, a unit of Vontobel Holding AG, appointed Bobby Ross Bostic as senior relationship manager focusing on its business in Australia and New Zealand.

Bostic previously worked as an investment consultant serving institutional clients at Russell Investments, now part of London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

He has also worked at Capital Group Cos Inc, a privately held investment manager, as director for institutional and retail distribution. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

