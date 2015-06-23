FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ludovic Colin joins Vontobel Asset Management
June 23, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Ludovic Colin joins Vontobel Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Vontobel Asset Management, a unit of Vontobel Holding AG, appointed Ludovic Colin as a portfolio manager.

Colin has been appointed to Vontobel Asset Management’s fixed-income team as portfolio manager and foreign exchange and interest rates macro specialist, the company said.

In his new role, he assumes responsibility for the management of the Vontobel Fund - Bond Global Aggregate as deputy portfolio manager.

He joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a cross asset macro specialist. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)

