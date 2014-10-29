FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vontobel says won 2 bln Sfr in new client funds in Q3
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Vontobel says won 2 bln Sfr in new client funds in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said it won 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.11 billion) in fresh client money in the third quarter, and it expects a slight increase in full-year earnings over last year.

This marks a return to growth for the Zurich-based firm, which scrapped its revenue target in July after failing to attract any net new funds from clients in the first half of 2014, blaming investors’ concerns over emerging markets.

Net new money is a key indicator for future revenue of asset management and private banking activities.

“Vontobel expects to deliver a solid result for the full year 2014 and currently anticipates that it will slightly exceed the result for the previous year,” the bank said in a statement.

Profit last year stood at 122.3 million francs, when a sharp sell-off in emerging markets hit growth in Vontobel’s asset management business.

$1 = 0.9468 Swiss franc Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.