Swiss bank Vontobel says can absorb impact of franc cap removal
February 11, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss bank Vontobel says can absorb impact of franc cap removal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said on Wednesday it can absorb currency swings resulting from Switzerland’s central bank removing a cap on the franc against the euro, as it posted full-year profit slightly below expectations.

Zurich-based Vontobel said net profit for 2014 was 134.5 million Swiss francs ($145.25 million), up 10 percent from 122.3 million Swiss francs a year earlier, but below analysts’ forecasts of 143 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Net new money - a key indicator for future revenue of asset management and private banking activities - was 6.2 billion francs in 2014, compared to 9.1 billion francs the year before. This was a smaller drop than analysts had expected after record inflows in 2013.

$1 = 0.9260 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

