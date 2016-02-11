Vontobel net profit, dividend beat expectations

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel Holding on Thursday proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 1.85 Swiss franc ($1.90) per share, above estimates for 1.77 francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In full-year results, Zurich-based Vontobel posted net profit for 2015 of 180.1 million francs, up by a third and beating the average poll estimate of 169 million francs.

“Vontobel successfully navigated the market turmoil in the first weeks of the year and is positioned for success. At the end of January 2016, advised clients assets were 3.5 percent higher than the average figure for 2015,” it said. ($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)