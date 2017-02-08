ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss private bank and asset
manager Vontobel on Wednesday posted a 47 percent rise
in full-year net profit, boosted by the sale of its stake in
Helvetia Holding AG.
Zurich-based Vontobel said net profit for 2016 allocated to
shareholders was 259.8 million Swiss francs ($260.4 million),
compared to 177 million in 2015 and an average estimate for 256
million in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Vontobel said it will propose an increased dividend,
consisting of an ordinary dividend of 1.90 francs per share and
a special dividend of 0.10 francs per share. For 2015 the bank
paid a dividend of 1.85 francs.
($1 = 0.9977 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)