ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Wednesday posted a 47 percent rise in full-year net profit, boosted by the sale of its stake in Helvetia Holding AG.

Zurich-based Vontobel said net profit for 2016 allocated to shareholders was 259.8 million Swiss francs ($260.4 million), compared to 177 million in 2015 and an average estimate for 256 million in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Vontobel said it will propose an increased dividend, consisting of an ordinary dividend of 1.90 francs per share and a special dividend of 0.10 francs per share. For 2015 the bank paid a dividend of 1.85 francs.

($1 = 0.9977 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)