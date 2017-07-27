FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Vontobel says H1 net profit at 98.7 mln Sfr
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 3 hours ago

Vontobel says H1 net profit at 98.7 mln Sfr

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Thursday posted first-half net profit allocated to shareholders of 98.7 million Swiss francs ($103.9 million), just shy of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for 101 million francs.

Total assets under management rose 6 percent to 146.5 billion francs in the first six months of the year, slightly ahead of a poll forecast for 145 billion francs.

The bank said its main emerging market fund, the Quality Growth boutique, grew its assets under management to 33.8 billion francs. The fund suffered billions in outflows last year following the departure of star money manager Rajiv Jain.

$1 = 0.9503 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.