UPDATE 2-Swiss bank Vontobel says can weather strong franc

* Vontobel says can absorb impact of exchange rate changes

* Net new money in 2014 6.2 bln Sfr, better than forecast

* Shares up 3.6 pct at 1425 GMT (Adds detail, share price, information on negative interest rates)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel Holding brought in more money than expected last year, raised its dividend by nearly 20 percent and said it was well placed to weather the impact of a strong Swiss franc.

The bank said net new money, a key indicator of future revenue, was 6.2 billion Swiss francs ($6.7 billion) in 2014, down from a record 9.1 billion francs in 2013 but well above the 3.6 billion francs analysts expected on average.

Vontobel’s asset management division brought in a net 4.6 billion francs, private banking a net 1.1 billion francs and the bank raised its dividend to 1.55 francs, which it said represented a payout ratio of 64.5 percent.

Like many Swiss companies, Vontobel has been forced to deal with a steep rise in the value of the franc since the country’s central bank last month surprisingly ended its 1.20-per-euro cap on its currency.

“Vontobel is also affected by this development but is well positioned to absorb the impacts of the changes in the exchange rate as a result of its strong growth in recent years,” the bank said in a statement.

Vontobel shares rose 3.6 percent at 1425 GMT, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall in the European banking sector.

Analysts said the net new money brought in by the bank was a positive surprise, even though 2014 net profit came in at 134.5 million Swiss francs, a 10 percent rise from 2013 but below analysts’ forecasts of 143 million francs.

They also said Zurich-based Vontobel was less exposed to the challenges posed by the strong franc than others as it has a greater proportion of costs in foreign currencies, and revenue in francs, than some Swiss rivals.

Vontobel said it had been hit by the Swiss central bank’s decision to lower interest rates on certain deposits to minus 0.75 percent, but it had only passed on negative interest rates to some clients, in line with other banks.

“Our current position is that we do charge large institutional clients and banks, but we currently do not charge smaller clients and private clients,” Chief Executive Zeno Staub told reporters.

Staub declined to comment on Britain’s HSBC Holdings , which has admitted failings at its Swiss private bank that may have let some clients dodge taxes.

He said Switzerland’s standards on money laundering were now among the toughest in the world.

Vontobel made headlines in November after one of its private bankers was detained in Poland in connection with the conviction of former Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness for tax evasion.