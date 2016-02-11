FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vontobel confident for 2016 after net profit, dividend beat
February 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vontobel confident for 2016 after net profit, dividend beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel Holding proposed raising its 2015 dividend by a fifth to 1.85 Swiss franc ($1.90) per share, above estimates for 1.77 francs in a Reuters poll of analysts, and said client assets had grown in January versus last year’s average.

In full-year results, Zurich-based Vontobel posted net profit for 2015 of 180.1 million francs, up by a third and beating the average poll estimate of 169 million francs.

The solid results come one month after the controlling shareholders of the bank, the Vontobel family, reaffirmed their ownership of the group following the death of clan patriarch Hans Vontobel.

“Vontobel successfully navigated the market turmoil in the first weeks of the year and is positioned for success. At the end of January 2016, advised clients assets were 3.5 percent higher than the average figure for 2015,” it said on Thursday.

Net new money grew 6.5 percent, or 8 billion francs, last year, below forecasts for 9.2 billion francs in the poll. Including acquisitions, the inflow of client assets was 16.1 billion francs, the bank said.

Vontobel said it would continue its strategy of growing the business organically and through acquisitions. It acquired a majority stake in fixed-income specialist TwentyFour Asset Management LLP in London in 2015.

It said continuation of the cooperation between Raiffeisen and Vontobel beyond June 2017 would have a positive impact in the medium term. The two banks cooperate in certain areas of asset management and the securities business. ($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

