FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vontobel CEO caps private banking M&A deals at $20 bln in assets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Vontobel CEO caps private banking M&A deals at $20 bln in assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel is open to making acquisitions in private banking but is unlikely to pursue a deal involving assets of more than 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.3 billion), Chief Executive Zeno Staub told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Probably 20 billion, private wealth," Staub said, when asked what would be the maximum size of deal in terms of assets under management that Vontobel would pursue.

Staub said the bank also had clear criteria for purchases in asset management but that it was much harder to give a number for a maximum deal size in this industry.

Staub was speaking on the sidelines of a news conference for Vontobel's half-year results. ($1 = 0.9844 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.