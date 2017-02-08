ZURICH Feb 8 Vontobel does not see
scope to boost margins at its wealth management business due to
lower client activity and negative interest rates, Chief
Executive Zeno Staub said on Wednesday.
"We do not see room for margin improvement. Everything we
have on our hands will need to be done to protect current levels
of margin," Staub told the bank's annual results news
conference.
"But we are convinced that -- with the product range, the
focus and the up-selling potential we still see -- we will be
able to protect current margin levels."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)