OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Vontobel says Hans Vontobel, 99, dies

(Corrects age of Hans Vontobel to 99 from 100)

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding Honorary Chairman Hans Vontobel, one of the firm’s most influential investors, died on Jan. 3 at the age of 99, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

“Hans Vontobel was one of the most important bankers in our country, but beyond that he was a convinced humanist, who put people at the heart of everything he did,” Chairman Herbert Scheidt said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)