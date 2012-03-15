UPDATE 1-Vontobel names Danske COO as private bank head

* Private bank weighed by high cost-income ratio

* Shares up 1.0 percent (Adds detail, analyst comment)

By Katharina Bart and John Acher

ZURICH/COPENHAGEN, March 15 (Reuters) - Vontobel has hired Danske Bank’s chief operating officer to run its private bank, a move which highlighted the Swiss bank’s struggle to fight costs while seeking growth.

“The private clients business continues to be confronted with significant challenges,” said Vontobel chief executive Zeno Staub, who will run the private bank until Georg Schubiger’s arrival from Danish group Danske Bank on Sept. 1.

Vontobel said on Thursday Peter Fanconi, a former fund-of-hedge fund specialist it installed three years ago to give its private bank new growth prospects, would leave.

Staub, who has run Vontobel since last May, replaced his chief investment strategist with former UBP banker Christophe Bernard in February. Schubiger, a Swiss banker, has spent the past 12 years working in the Nordics.

Based on Staub’s comment and Schubiger’s background, it is likely the incoming private banking head will scrutinise costs, a key focus for Swiss private banks due, in part, to the persistent strength of the Swiss franc against other currencies.

Vontobel’s private banking arm is dwarfed by the much larger, more profitable investment banking arm, which posted nearly three times the smaller unit’s pretax profit last year.

Private banks are also trying to slash costs as they brace for lower revenue due to the loosening of banking secrecy, which was expected to lead to fewer clients bringing assets to Switzerland.

Vontobel’s private bank cost-income ratio rose to 84 percent in 2011, from 77.2 percent in 2010, reflecting lower revenue and largely stable costs.

Though Vontobel has posted healthy rates of net new assets in recent years, it has long been criticised as too small to compete with larger rivals pouring money into expanding in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

“The Swiss private banking industry is undergoing a revolution. The mid-tier banks are particularly at the mercy of the changing landscape,” said Sebastian Dovey, managing partner of London-based wealth consultancy Scorpio Partnership.

“Vontobel is a bank with a strong opportunity to step up into the major league of wealth management. Recent actions by Vontobel suggest that they are conscious that they need to step up their activity level in the wealth industry in order to remain competitive,” he said.

Until now, family-controlled Vontobel has not shown the same inclination to go after newer markets as rivals, devoting resources to Germany and a unit for U.S. clients which is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vontobel detractors have long criticised its absence from Asia, a red hot market for private banks.

Sarasin, a rival Swiss private bank of a similar size to Vontobel, was majority-bought by Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra late last year.

Fanconi’s exit came against the backdrop of a major shareholder, Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen, buying Wegelin, Switzerland’s oldest bank, which was charged with helping U.S. taxpayers to hide assets from tax authorities. Wegelin’s U.S. activities remain with that bank.

Danske said it had not decided who would replace Schubiger, set to leave at the end of July.

Fanconi could not be reached for comment. (Editing by Dan Lalor)