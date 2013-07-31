Vontobel's asset, wealth management drive H1 profits

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said first half profit rose 20 percent from a year earlier as its asset management arm hauled in 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 bln) of fresh money and performance at its struggling private bank improved.

Net profit rose to 76.1 million francs, helped by a 49 percent jump in pretax profits at its private banking unit, and included one-off costs of 10.6 million related to changes in its cross-border wealth management business.

Under Chief Executive Zeno Staub, who took the helm two years ago, the bank is seeking to more evenly split profits between investment banking, where earnings can be more volatile, and money management for institutions and wealthy individuals.