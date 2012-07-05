Vontobel to cut jobs at private banking unit

* Vontobel takes axe to private bank before new head arrives

* Effect of cuts on Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg unclear

* Vontobel employs 203 relationship managers

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - Vontobel is planning to cut an undisclosed number of jobs, the latest Swiss private bank seeking to lower costs as the industry braces for lost revenue due to pressure on the country to stop harbouring tax evaders.

Vontobel spokesman Reto Giudicetti confirmed comments by Chief Executive Zeno Staub in an interview with the Handelszeitung newspaper on Thursday that the bank would have to lose an unspecified number of positions.

Giudicetti said the cuts, announced shortly before a new private banking head starts in August, are the result of a renewed focus on Vontobel’s core markets, which are Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the United States, Austria and emerging markets such as Hong Kong, where Vontobel runs a small office.

Asked what impact that could have on offices in non-core markets like Spain, Sweden and Luxembourg, Giudicetti declined to elaborate.

Swiss private banks are trying to slash costs as they brace for deals Switzerland has struck with several European countries to tax offshore accounts, which is expected to lead to fewer foreign clients bringing assets to the country.

The stubbornly strong Swiss franc has also been a persistent worry, eating into assets, revenue and profits.

Cuts are unlikely to hit Vontobel’s flagship investment banking arm, where the spokesman said the bank is happy with its size. Vontobel employs about 1,400 people, 398 of whom work in the private bank, including 203 relationship managers.

Vontobel joins banks such as Julius Baer and Union Bancaire Privee, or UBP, in cutting jobs, a step which has historically been almost unprecedented for private banks.

In March, Vontobel said it would replace private banking head Peter Fanconi, a former fund-of-hedge fund specialist it installed three years ago to give its private bank new growth prospects, with Danske Bank’s chief operating officer, Georg Schubiger.

The switch was widely seen as an attempt by Vontobel to more seriously cut costs at the money-management unit, which is dwarfed by the much larger, more profitable investment banking arm. Vontobel’s investment bank posted nearly three times the private bank’s pretax profit last year.

Though Vontobel has posted healthy rates of net new assets in recent years, it has long been criticised as too small to compete with larger rivals pouring money into expanding in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America as European markets shrink. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)