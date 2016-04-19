FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vontobel Q1 profit slips in tough markets
April 19, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Vontobel Q1 profit slips in tough markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel Holding’s first-quarter net profit fell due to tough market conditions early this year, the company said on Tuesday.

“Against the backdrop of lower levels of client activity and lower trading volumes compared to the same period of the previous year, net profit weakened in the first quarter of 2016,” it said in a statement after the Zurich-based bank’s annual general meeting. It gave no detailed figures.

Vontobel had advised client assets of 142.3 billion Swiss francs ($148.3 billion) at the end of March, it said, an increase compared with average client assets for 2015.

Private Banking generated “impressive net new money” while the Fixed Income, Multi-Asset-Class and Thematic Investing boutiques in Asset Management attracted net new money that exceeded the 3-5 percent target range, it said.

$1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke

