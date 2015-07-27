FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Vontobel profit rises nearly 24 pct, flags holiday trading slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel said on Monday that first-half net profit increased nearly 24 percent on a rise in trading and in commissions and fees.

The Zurich-based bank said in its outlook that it had seen a good start to the second half, but that traditionally weaker trading volumes in July, August and December will weigh on the full year.

Vontobel’s profit for the first six months stood at 97.4 million Swiss francs ($101.45 million) from 61 million a year earlier, beating market expectations for a net profit of 87.5 million francs.

The bank in March bought a majority stake in Britain’s TwentyFour Asset Management and said it had the financial firepower for more deals. ($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
