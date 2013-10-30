FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vontobel says inflows of fresh client money slowed in Q3
October 30, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vontobel says inflows of fresh client money slowed in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel said the inflow of fresh funds slowed in the third quarter, as clients worried about U.S. fiscal issues and swings in emerging markets.

“We experienced a slowdown in the inflow of new money, as we had anticipated,” Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said in a statement prepared ahead of remarks in Geneva. The bank did not provide a specific number.

In the first half of 2013, Vontobel recorded net inflows of 8.2 billion Swiss francs, with its asset management unit, home to emerging markets specialist Rajiv Jain, contributing more than 7 billion francs.

Assets under management were virtually unchanged at 160.4 billion Swiss francs at the end of September compared with the end of June, Vontobel said.

The bank, among several dozen seeking a new way to cater to American clients following a U.S. crackdown on tax evasion, said it had expanded the U.S. private client business in the third quarter. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)

