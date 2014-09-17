FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Vontobel hires Valentina Chen from Aviva Investors
#Market News
September 17, 2014

MOVES-Vontobel hires Valentina Chen from Aviva Investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Vontobel Asset Management said it hired Valentina Chen from Aviva Investors as portfolio manager for its emerging-markets fixed-income team.

Vontobel, which specializes in active asset management and tailor-made investment solutions, said Chen will manage the Vontobel Fund - Emerging Markets Bond, a local currency fund.

Chen joins after nine years at Aviva Investors where she served as head of local currency debt, managing over $2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

