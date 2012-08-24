FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vopak H1 results beat forecasts, repeats outlook
August 24, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vopak H1 results beat forecasts, repeats outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Vopak, the world’s largest independent storage tank operator, on Friday reported better-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, and exceptional items, or adjusted EBIT, in the first half of 2012 and confirmed its outlook.

The Dutch oil and chemicals storage firm reported adjusted EBIT, which excludes divestments and other possible one-off costs, of 280 million euros ($352 million), up 28 percent from a year ago.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 271 million euros.

Vopak said it expects an operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 725 million and 800 million euros this year, reiterating its earlier forecast range.

In April it said it expected a result at the lower end of the range.

Vopak said it aimed to achieve an EBITDA of 1 billion euros in 2016.

$1 = 0.7947 euros Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
