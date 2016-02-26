UPDATE 1-Vopak earnings top forecasts, sees 2016 terminal occupancy above 90 pct

* FY EBITDA 812 million euros vs f‘cast 798 million

AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vopak, the world’s largest independent storage tank operator, on Friday reported core earnings ahead of analysts’ expectations, but shied away from forecasting profit growth in 2016.

The company reported full-year core earnings (EBITDA) of 812 million euros ($898 million), up 6 percent on the year before and ahead of the 798 million forecast by analysts polled for Reuters.

Vopak said 2016 occupancy rates at its terminals would exceed 90 percent, down from an average of 92 percent in 2015.

“It means that we do not expect huge swings, negative swings, in our EBITDA development,” Chief Financial Officer Jack de Kreij said, but the company has divested several terminals in the United Sates and its earnings are influenced by fluctuations in the dollar.

“You can rely on a solid year in 2016,” he said.

The current oil glut has given a boost to storage providers and Vopak’s European business is especially strong, but that has been undercut somewhat by declining revenue in China and Singapore amid greater competition.

Vopak shares have fallen 21 percent over the past 12 months, compared with a 13 percent decline in Amsterdam’s AEX index of blue chip stocks.

So far in 2016 “we haven’t seen a significant pickup in volumes (in China), which makes sense if you take into account the slowdown in economic growth,” De Kreij said. “So, no big change compared to what we have experienced.”

He said the company is continuing with plans to add 4.2 million cubic metres of capacity by 2019, mostly in non-oil products, a 12 percent expansion. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Holmes)