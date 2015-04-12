FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 12, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Unions call for strike at Dutch oil storage firm Vopak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Unions representing staff at the Dutch oil storage company Vopak said on Sunday they would call strikes at the company’s terminals after a deadline passed for it to offer better employment conditions to 800 workers.

The CNV Vakmensen and FNV Havens unions had given the chemicals firm, based in the port city of Rotterdam, a deadline of late on Sunday to meet their demands, which included a jobs guarantee and a 3 percent wage increase.

“Vopak is doing everything it can under the guise of modernisation to confront staff with poorer working conditions, and Vopak staff will not accept that,” the unions said in a statement.

“Now that Vopak has failed to meet the ultimatum, we will carry out actions. The actions will be carried out at Vopak’s various terminals. When, how long and where they take place will be a surprise for Vopak.”

Vopak spokesman Hans de Willigen said on Friday that it would be difficult to estimate the impact of a strike as it was not clear how many workers would participate. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Andre Grenon)

