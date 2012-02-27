FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vornado reports lower quarterly earnings
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 11:14 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vornado reports lower quarterly earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust , which owns office and retail properties mostly in New York and the Washington, D.C., area, reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, in part because of one-time gains reported a year earlier.

Vornado said on Monday that its fourth-quarter funds from operations attributable to common shareholders was $280.4 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with $432.9 million, or $2.27 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, FFO was $220 million, or $1.15 per share about flat with the $218 million or $1.15 per share the company reported in the year-earlier quarter.

The items included lower income from its derivative position in J C Penney Co Inc and a gain in 2010 from the early extinguishment of debt.

FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings and gains or losses from property sales.

