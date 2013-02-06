FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vornado to post $59 mln in Q1 income from settlement with Stop & Shop
February 6, 2013 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Vornado to post $59 mln in Q1 income from settlement with Stop & Shop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust : * Says it has received $124 million pursuant to a settlement agreement with

stop & shop for its claim under a 1992 agreement which provided for annual

rent of $6 million potentially through 2031 * Says the settlement ends vornado’s right to receive this rent under the 1992

agreement and ends litigation between the parties which started ten years ago * Says the settlement, net of expenses, will result in Vornado recognizing $59

million of income in the first quarter of 2013

