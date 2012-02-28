UPDATE 2-Vornado earnings down on impact of one-time gain

* Q4 shr FFO, ex items $1.15, flat with year earlier

* Shares fall 10 cents after hours

* Co loans chairman $13.2 million

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust , which owns office and retail properties mostly in New York and the Washington, D.C., area, reported lower fourth-quarter earnings due to one-time gains made a year earlier and lower income from its exposure to retailer J C Penney.

Vornado has investments in several companies and operates its own fund. But its main driver of income is its office and retail properties in Washington, D.C., and New York.

While its retail properties and office buildings in Manhattan have remained resilient, federal budget tightening has taken a toll on its Washington office properties.

The company said on Monday its fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders was $280.4 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with $432.9 million, or $2.27 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, FFO was $220 million, or $1.15 per share, about flat with the $218 million, or $1.15 per share, the company reported in the year-earlier quarter.

FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings and gains or losses from property sales.

Analysts on average expected the company to post fourth-quarter FFO of $1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but if was unclear if the figures were comparable.

The items included lower income from its derivative position in J C Penney Co Inc and a gain in 2010 from the early extinguishment of debt.

LOAN TO CHAIRMAN

Vornado, based in Paramus, New Jersey, has an 11 percent stake in Penney, as well as a 33 percent stake in retailer Toys R Us and a 26.2 percent stake in special servicer LNR Property Corp, which oversees troubled loans that have been securitized into commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The company owns or has a stake in 30 Manhattan office buildings, 77 office buildings in the Washington, D.C., area, Manhattan stores, 134 strip shopping centers and malls, and 5.7 million square feet of office and showroom space, including the 3.5 million square foot Merchandise Mart in Chicago.

Vornado also said it would transfer its $678 million Skyline portfolio of properties near Washington, D.C., to special servicing. The properties have a 26 percent vacancy rate which is expected to rise because of the Defense Department’s plans to relocate from some office buildings to government-owned military bases.

For its Manhattan office properties that Vornado has owned at least a year, cash EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) rose 5.6 percent. Vornado said EBITDA was used to assess a property’s unlevered performance.

Washington, D.C., area EBITDA fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company, under a 1999, $15 million revolving credit agreement, loaned its chairman, Steven Roth, $13.2 million for six years at a rate of 1.27 percent.

Shares of Vornado closed at $84.21, down 0.6 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, and traded at $84.10 after hours.