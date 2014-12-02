FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vossloh to make rail infrastructure its core business
December 2, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vossloh to make rail infrastructure its core business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Decides on key points of new strategy of Vossloh Group

* Previous Rail Infrastructure division is to be divided into three new business units - Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions

* Transportation division will presumably contribute roughly 500 million euros to group sales in 2014

* Goal is to sell transportation division in whole or in parts by 2017 at latest or to transfer it into a partnership which will no longer be controlled by Vossloh

* For 2014 fiscal year, Vossloh expects sales revenues in amount of about 1.34 billion euros and is confirming already-announced EBIT forecast of -150 million euros to -180 million euros

* Is also planned to strengthen three new core divisions through acquisitions

* Adjusted for one-off effects, 2014 EBIT is expected to be about 30 million euros

* For 2015 executive board anticipates an increase in sales between 3 pct to 4 pct and an increase in EBIT margin to about 3 pct to 4 pct

* In year 2016 EBIT will as well remain under ebit target margin forecast for 2017

* EBIT target margin forecast for 2017 of 5 pct to 6 pct on basis of hitherto existing portfolio structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

