Vossloh shareholder offers 48.50 eur/shr in takeover offer
January 27, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Vossloh shareholder offers 48.50 eur/shr in takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Vossloh’s biggest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele on Tuesday said he would bid 48.50 euros ($55) per share for the German rail technology provider.

Thiele’s investment vehicle KB Holding said last week it planned to offer shareholders the volume-weighted average of Vossloh’s share price over the past three months, the legal minimum, which it said at the time should come to 48-49 euros per share.

KB Holding said on Tuesday that Germany’s financial markets regulator BaFin had calculated the average price to be 48.50 euros.

The shares have traded well above that level since the initial bid was disclosed last week and on Tuesday closed at 57.83 euros, down 3.5 percent.

Thiele already owns 29.99 percent of Vossloh via KB Holding and has been chairman of its supervisory board since winning a power struggle at the group in 2013.

Under German law, a shareholder whose stake in a company rises above 30 percent has to make a public offer for all outstanding shares.

$1 = 0.8797 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas

