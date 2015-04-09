FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductors
April 9, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Thiele holds 30.2 pct of Vossloh after takeover offer runs out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 9 (Reuters) - Vossloh’s biggest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele holds 30.2 percent of shares in the German rail technology provider after his cash offer for the group ran out last week, Thiele’s investment vehicle KB Holding said on Thursday.

Thiele had offered 48.50 euros per share for Vossloh, the legal minimum, which was more than 10 percent below market value.

Investors usually make low-ball offers like Thiele’s when German regulation requires them to make a full takeover offer - because their stake in a company rises above the 30 percent threshold - but they do not want to buy all shares in the target firm. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

