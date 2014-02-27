FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vossloh wins first rail contract in Mongolia
February 27, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vossloh wins first rail contract in Mongolia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German rail technology provider Vossloh won a contract to supply fastening systems for 270 kilometres (168 miles) of rail lines in Mongolia, its first from the Asian country.

The contract is worth only 20 million euros ($27 million), Vossloh said on Thursday, but added that it hopes it will be the first of many contracts from Mongolia, which is planning new rail lines with a total length of 5,500 kilometres in the coming years.

Delivery of fastening systems for the route connecting Mongolia’s massive Tavan Tolgoi coal mine with the Chinese border will begin in a few weeks and be completed in the first half of 2015. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

