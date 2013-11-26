FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vossloh shares likely to be offered at 68-70 euros - source
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
November 26, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Vossloh shares likely to be offered at 68-70 euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Vossloh AG , a German maker of trains and rail technology, will be offered at an estimated price range of 68-70 euros each, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

The founding family behind Vossloh said earlier it would sell a 22 percent stake in the company on the open market to diversify its investments.

The stock closed down 1.1 percent at 73.15 euros earlier. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.